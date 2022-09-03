This olive drab World War II dog blanket (1939-1945) is lined for extra warmth and also water repellent.
Physical Description: "U" shaped piece of material, lined with blanketmaterial, seam dkown the middle of the back. Front end has "U" shaped opening for the dogs neck to go through, two sets of cloth ties and buckles in the middle to fasten around dog body in the middle. Leather straps and buckles and two snaps to fasten around the neck of the dog. Tag gives makers name and contract date of May 3, 1943
Historical Property Shelf Report
MED 4984
CCN 567666
AMEDD Museum, Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, TX, 03MAR2022 (U.S. Army photo by Francis S. Trachta/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 15:36
|Photo ID:
|7087298
|VIRIN:
|220313-A-VG084-9882
|Resolution:
|3729x2575
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AMEDD Museum - WWII Dog Blanket [Image 5 of 5], by Francis Trachta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
