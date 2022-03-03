Training helps Paratroopers, Polish Soldiers improve interoperability

U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and Polish soldiers pose for a group photo in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 3, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2022 11:56
|Photo ID:
|7086872
|VIRIN:
|220303-M-LT196-1035
|Resolution:
|5858x3295
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|NOWA DEBA, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
