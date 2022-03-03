U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, exit a CH-47 Chinook during an air assault training event with their Polish Allies in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 3, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 11:56 Photo ID: 7086871 VIRIN: 220303-M-LT196-1020 Resolution: 5214x3478 Size: 1.76 MB Location: NOWA DEBA, PL Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training helps Paratroopers, Polish Soldiers improve interoperability [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Claudia Nix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.