Training helps Paratroopers, Polish Soldiers improve interoperability

U.S. Paratroopers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division ride in a CH-47 Chinook during an air assault training event in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 3, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

Date Taken: 03.03.2022
Location: NOWA DEBA, PL