Training helps Paratroopers, Polish Soldiers improve interoperability

A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook crew chief views his surroundings during an air assault training event with Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division and Polish Soldiers in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 3, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

Date Taken: 03.03.2022 Location: NOWA DEBA, PL