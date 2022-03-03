Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training helps Paratroopers, Polish Soldiers improve interoperability

    Training helps Paratroopers, Polish Soldiers improve interoperability

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    03.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix 

    82nd Airborne Division

    A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook crew chief views his surroundings during an air assault training event with Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division and Polish Soldiers in Nowa Deba, Poland, March 3, 2022. The focus of the 82nd Airborne Division's mission is to assure our Allies by providing a host of unique capabilities and conducting a wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Claudia Nix)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 11:56
    Location: NOWA DEBA, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training helps Paratroopers, Polish Soldiers improve interoperability [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Claudia Nix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    EuropeanSupport2022 AmericasContingencyCorps

