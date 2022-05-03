Holloman's 2021 Air Force Ball

Capt. Juan Flores, 29th Attack Squadron instructor pilot, and wife, Britney Flores, pose for a photo with John Levitow Jr., keynote speaker for the 2021 Air Force Ball, Mar. 5, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Juan won the silent auction for the Tuskegee Airmen Red Tails jersey, which fit with this year’s theme was “Honoring the 80th anniversary of the Tuskegee Airmen.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)

Date Taken: 03.05.2022