Holloman's 2021 Air Force Ball

Tea James, 49th Force Support Squadron human resource assistant, sings the national anthem during the 2021 Air Force Ball, Mar. 5, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The singing of the national anthem is a tradition during the opening ceremony of official functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)
|03.05.2022
|03.10.2022 10:37
|7086687
|220205-F-UH828-1010
|5569x3713
|2.7 MB
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
|2
|0
