    Holloman's 2021 Air Force Ball [Image 4 of 6]

    Holloman's 2021 Air Force Ball

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Active duty Airmen pose in front of the 49th Wing F-16 Viper flagship at the 2021 Air Force Ball, Mar. 5, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. This year, military attendees had the opportunity to wear mess dress, service dress or civilian formal gowns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 10:37
    Photo ID: 7086689
    VIRIN: 220205-F-UH828-1015
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holloman's 2021 Air Force Ball [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

