Holloman's 2021 Air Force Ball

Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, presents John Levitow Jr., the 2021 Air Force Ball keynote speaker, with a gift of thanks, Mar. 5, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. The ball’s theme was “Honoring the 80th anniversary of the Tuskegee Airmen” and celebrated the 74th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)
