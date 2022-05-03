49th Wing leadership and their spouses pose in front of the 49th Wing F-16 Viper flagship during the 2021 Air Force Ball, Mar. 5, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. This ball celebrated the 74th official birthdate of the U.S. Air Force, Sept. 18, 1947. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 10:37 Photo ID: 7086690 VIRIN: 220205-F-UH828-1025 Resolution: 5483x3655 Size: 2.27 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holloman's 2021 Air Force Ball [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.