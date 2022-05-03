Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holloman's 2021 Air Force Ball [Image 5 of 6]

    Holloman's 2021 Air Force Ball

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    49th Wing leadership and their spouses pose in front of the 49th Wing F-16 Viper flagship during the 2021 Air Force Ball, Mar. 5, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. This ball celebrated the 74th official birthdate of the U.S. Air Force, Sept. 18, 1947. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristin Weathersby)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022 10:37
    Photo ID: 7086690
    VIRIN: 220205-F-UH828-1025
    Resolution: 5483x3655
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
    celebration
    air force ball

