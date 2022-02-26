Air Base 201 Women’s Association builds relationship with Aladab Women’s Association

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Laura Hinojos, Air Base 201 Women’s Association president, holds a baby during a joint women’s association meeting in Aladab, Agadez, Niger, Feb. 26, 2022. During the visit the 201 Women’s Association engaged with the local community, built relationships, and gained insight on leadership from a different gender perspective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

