Air Base 201 Women’s Association builds relationship with Aladab Women’s Association

Aladab Women’s Association sit and discuss various topics with Air Base 201 Women's Association during a joint women’s association meeting in Aladab, Agadez, Niger, Feb. 26, 2022. The Aladab Women’s Association’s primary source of income comes from harvesting vegetables, dehydrating them and selling them in the market. They use these profits to give back to their community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

