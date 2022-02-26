Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Base 201 Women's Association builds relationship with Aladab Women's Association

    Air Base 201 Women’s Association builds relationship with Aladab Women’s Association

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Air Base 201 Women’s Association and Aladab Women’s Association met in the village of Aladab, Agadez, Niger, Feb. 26, 2022. During the visit the 201 Women’s Association engaged with the local community, built relationships, and gained insight on leadership from a different gender perspective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

    by TSgt Stephanie Longoria

