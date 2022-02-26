Air Base 201 Women’s Association builds relationship with Aladab Women’s Association

Members from Air Base 201 Women’s Association, Aladab Women’s Association members and children take a group photo in the village of Aladab, Agadez, Niger, Feb 27, 2022. During the visit the 201 Women’s Association engaged with the local community, built relationships, and gained insight on leadership from a different gender perspective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

