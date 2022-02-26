Air Base 201 Women’s Association builds relationship with Aladab Women’s Association

Aladab Women’s Association president (left), shows a vegetable dehydration system to Air Base 201 Women’s Association members at Aladab, Agadez, Niger, Feb 26, 2022. The Aladab Women’s Association’s primary source of income comes from harvesting vegetables, dehydrating them and selling them in the market. They use these profits to give back to their community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)
