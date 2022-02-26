Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Base 201 Women's Association builds relationship with Aladab Women's Association

    Air Base 201 Women’s Association builds relationship with Aladab Women’s Association

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    02.26.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Aladab Women’s Association president (left), shows a vegetable dehydration system to Air Base 201 Women’s Association members at Aladab, Agadez, Niger, Feb 26, 2022. The Aladab Women’s Association’s primary source of income comes from harvesting vegetables, dehydrating them and selling them in the market. They use these profits to give back to their community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2022
    Location: AGADEZ, NE
