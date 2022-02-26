Aladab Women’s Association president (left), shows a vegetable dehydration system to Air Base 201 Women’s Association members at Aladab, Agadez, Niger, Feb 26, 2022. The Aladab Women’s Association’s primary source of income comes from harvesting vegetables, dehydrating them and selling them in the market. They use these profits to give back to their community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Longoria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2022 10:25 Photo ID: 7086683 VIRIN: 220226-F-EI771-0059 Resolution: 4638x3676 Size: 4.17 MB Location: AGADEZ, NE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Base 201 Women’s Association builds relationship with Aladab Women’s Association [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Stephanie Longoria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.