Cmdr. Eric Kirlin, from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, salutes the sideboys with his wife, Mrs. Casey Kirlin, during Naval Ocean Processing Facility Dam Neck’s (NOPF DN) change of command ceremony, March 4, 2022. Cmdr. Kenneth Myrick, from Stringer, Mississippi, relieved Kirlin as commanding officer of NOPF DN at the ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Botts/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 21:15
|Photo ID:
|7083831
|VIRIN:
|220304-N-TF088-1172
|Resolution:
|5394x3582
|Size:
|846.18 KB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Hometown:
|DOYLESTOWN, PA, US
|Hometown:
|STRINGER, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NOPF DN Conducts Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Michael Botts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Ocean Processing Facility Dam Neck Conducts a Change of Command
LEAVE A COMMENT