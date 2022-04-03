NOPF DN Conducts Change of Command

Cmdr. Eric Kirlin, from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, salutes the sideboys with his wife, Mrs. Casey Kirlin, during Naval Ocean Processing Facility Dam Neck’s (NOPF DN) change of command ceremony, March 4, 2022. Cmdr. Kenneth Myrick, from Stringer, Mississippi, relieved Kirlin as commanding officer of NOPF DN at the ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Botts/Released)

