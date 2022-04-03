Cmdr. Eric Kirlin, from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, salutes Cmdr. Caleb Cramer, executive officer, Naval Ocean Processing Facility Dam Neck (NOPF DN) at a change of command ceremony for NOPF DN, March 4, 2022. Cmdr. Kenneth Myrick, from Stinger, Mississippi, relieved Kirlin as NOPF DN’s commanding officer during the ceremony at Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Botts/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 21:16 Photo ID: 7083828 VIRIN: 220304-N-TF088-1120 Resolution: 6682x4435 Size: 792.38 KB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Hometown: DOYLESTOWN, PA, US Hometown: STRINGER, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NOPF DN Conducts Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Michael Botts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.