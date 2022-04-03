NOPF DN Conducts Change of Command

Cmdr. Kenneth Myrick, from Stringer, Mississippi, is pinned with a Command-At-Sea pin by his wife, Mrs. Patsy Ann Myrick, during Naval Ocean Processing Facility Dam Neck’s (NOPF DN) change of command ceremony, March 4, 2022. Myrick relieved Cmdr. Eric Kirlin, from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, as commanding officer of NOPF DN at the ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Botts/Released)

