    NOPF DN Conducts Change of Command [Image 1 of 5]

    NOPF DN Conducts Change of Command

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Botts 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Capt. Jesse Zimbauer, commanding officer, Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729), gives remarks as the guest speaker during Naval Ocean Processing Facility Dam Neck’s (NOPF DN) change of command ceremony, March 4, 2022. Cmdr. Kenneth Myrick, from Stringer, Mississippi, relieved Cmdr. Eric Kirlin, from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, as commanding officer of NOPF DN at the ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Botts/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 21:16
    Photo ID: 7083827
    VIRIN: 220304-N-TF088-1061
    Resolution: 6385x4561
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Hometown: DOYLESTOWN, PA, US
    Hometown: STRINGER, MS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NOPF DN Conducts Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Michael Botts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    change of command
    NOPF DN

