Cmdr. Eric Kirlin, from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, left, salutes Cmdr. Kenneth Myrick, from Stringer, Mississippi, right, at a change of command ceremony for Naval Ocean Processing Facility Dam Neck (NOPF DN), March 4, 2022. Myrick relieved Kirlin as NOPF DN’s commanding officer during the ceremony at Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Botts/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 21:16 Photo ID: 7083829 VIRIN: 220304-N-TF088-1124 Resolution: 6319x3335 Size: 1.35 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Hometown: DOYLESTOWN, PA, US Hometown: STRINGER, MS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NOPF DN Conducts Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Michael Botts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.