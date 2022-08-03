2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrea Lewis, an E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System pilot with the Georgia Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Wing, speaks at the Georgia Department of Defense’s Women’s History Month ceremony March 8, 2022, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. In 2019, Lewis became the first female, African American pilot in Georgia Air National Guard history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 13:09
|Photo ID:
|7083214
|VIRIN:
|220308-Z-VK811-1004
|Resolution:
|3575x4428
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
