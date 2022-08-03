Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony [Image 4 of 9]

    2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrea Lewis, an E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System pilot with the Georgia Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Wing, speaks at the Georgia Department of Defense’s Women’s History Month ceremony March 8, 2022, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. In 2019, Lewis became the first female, African American pilot in Georgia Air National Guard history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 13:09
    Photo ID: 7083214
    VIRIN: 220308-Z-VK811-1004
    Resolution: 3575x4428
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Georgia Air National Guard
    Women’s History Month
    National Guard
    Georgia Department of Defense

