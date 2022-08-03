U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrea Lewis, an E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System pilot with the Georgia Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Wing, speaks at the Georgia Department of Defense’s Women’s History Month ceremony March 8, 2022, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. In 2019, Lewis became the first female, African American pilot in Georgia Air National Guard history. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 13:09 Photo ID: 7083214 VIRIN: 220308-Z-VK811-1004 Resolution: 3575x4428 Size: 2.05 MB Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.