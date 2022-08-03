U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrea Lewis, an E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System pilot with the Georgia Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Wing, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, The Adjutant General of Georgia, spectate the Georgia DoD’s Women’s History Month ceremony March 8, 2022, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. Lewis gave the keynote speech at the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2022 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 13:09 Photo ID: 7083215 VIRIN: 220308-Z-VK811-1005 Resolution: 5364x4223 Size: 2.75 MB Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.