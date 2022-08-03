2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, The Adjutant General of Georgia, gives opening remarks March 8, 2022, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia Department of Defense hosted a ceremony recognizing Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

Date Taken: 03.08.2022
Location: MARIETTA, GA, US