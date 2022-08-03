Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony [Image 3 of 9]

    2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, The Adjutant General of Georgia, gives opening remarks March 8, 2022, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia Department of Defense hosted a ceremony recognizing Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 13:09
    Photo ID: 7083213
    VIRIN: 220308-Z-VK811-1003
    Resolution: 3563x4310
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony
    2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony
    2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony
    2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony
    2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony
    2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony
    2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony
    2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony
    2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Georgia Air National Guard
    Women’s History Month
    National Guard
    Georgia Department of Defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT