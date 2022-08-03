2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony

Mr. Sherrod Williams, equal employment opportunity officer of the Georgia Department of Defense, presents a certificate of appreciation to U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrea Lewis, an E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System pilot with the Georgia Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Wing, March 8, 2022, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. Lewis gave the keynote speech at the Georgia DoD’s Women’s History Month ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

