2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony

Mr. Sherrod Williams, equal employment opportunity officer of the Georgia Department of Defense, gives closing remarks at the Georgia DoD’s Women’s History Month ceremony March 8, 2022, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia DoD hosted the ceremony recognizing Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

