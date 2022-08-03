Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

    2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2022

    Photo by Capt. Bryant Wine 

    48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Mr. Sherrod Williams, equal employment opportunity officer of the Georgia Department of Defense, gives closing remarks at the Georgia DoD’s Women’s History Month ceremony March 8, 2022, at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, Georgia. The Georgia DoD hosted the ceremony recognizing Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Bryant Wine)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 13:10
    Photo ID: 7083218
    VIRIN: 220308-Z-VK811-1008
    Resolution: 3695x4282
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, 2022 Georgia Department of Defense Women’s History Month Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by CPT Bryant Wine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Georgia Air National Guard
    Women’s History Month
    National Guard
    Georgia Department of Defense

