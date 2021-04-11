Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Academy Majors and Research [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Majors and Research

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2021

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- Cadets Elizabeth Latsis and John Caldwell perform research using lasers in the U.S. Air Force Academy's Laser and Optics Research Center. The Academy’s physics program produces scientifically literate leaders of character, capable of navigating our armed forces through the increasingly complex obstacles our nation faces. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 11:39
    Photo ID: 7082999
    VIRIN: 211104-F-XS730-1014
    Resolution: 5000x3338
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Majors and Research [Image 5 of 5], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Academy
    Research
    physics
    Air Force
    USAFA

