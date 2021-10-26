Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Majors and Research [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Majors and Research

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2021

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- Cadet Zachary Auleciems performs research on chemicals in one of the labs in Gregory Hall at the U.S. Air Force Academy. At the Academy, cadets in the Chemistry major are exposed to the fundamental chemical concepts underlying a myriad of research and application areas to include medicinal chemistry and drug testing; air, space and rocket propulsion; explosives formulation; nuclear and biological treaty compliance testing and more. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2021
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Majors and Research [Image 5 of 5], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Academy
    Research
    Air Force
    USAFA
    chemistry

