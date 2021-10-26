U.S. Air Force Academy -- Cadet Zachary Auleciems performs research on chemicals in one of the labs in Gregory Hall at the U.S. Air Force Academy. At the Academy, cadets in the Chemistry major are exposed to the fundamental chemical concepts underlying a myriad of research and application areas to include medicinal chemistry and drug testing; air, space and rocket propulsion; explosives formulation; nuclear and biological treaty compliance testing and more. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 11:39
|Photo ID:
|7082998
|VIRIN:
|211026-F-XS730-1010
|Resolution:
|5730x3825
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Majors and Research [Image 5 of 5], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
