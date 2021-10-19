U.S. Air Force Academy -- Cadets Randall Hake and Audra Blazicko perform research in the astronautics lab at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Gregory Hall. At the Academy, cadets majoring in Astronautical Engineering learn the fundamentals of satellites, rockets, and other space systems as well as how to design them to contribute to our national security and economy. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2022 11:39
|Photo ID:
|7082996
|VIRIN:
|211019-F-XS730-1012
|Resolution:
|5427x3623
|Size:
|4.74 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Majors and Research [Image 5 of 5], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
