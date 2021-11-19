U.S. Air Force Academy -- Cadets Natalie Meyer and Andrew Putlock perform research in an electrical engineering lab at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Fairchild Hall. At the Academy, the Electrical Engineering major prepares the students with a deep understanding of the basic principles of modern electronic systems such as “smart” computer-guided munitions, advanced “fly-by-wire” aircraft, radio systems capable of communicating through hostile electronic jamming environments, terrain-following radar, and more. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2022 11:39 Photo ID: 7083000 VIRIN: 211119-F-XS730-1001 Resolution: 5809x3878 Size: 2.65 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Majors and Research [Image 5 of 5], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.