U.S. Air Force Academy Majors and Research

U.S. Air Force Academy -- Cadets Andrew Jariga and Thomas McLean III perform research on a rocket engine in an astronautics lab at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Gregory Hall. At the Academy, cadets majoring in Astronautical Engineering learn the fundamentals of satellites, rockets, and other space systems as well as how to design them to contribute to our national security and economy. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

