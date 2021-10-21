Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Majors and Research

    U.S. Air Force Academy Majors and Research

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2021

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- Cadets Andrew Jariga and Thomas McLean III perform research on a rocket engine in an astronautics lab at the U.S. Air Force Academy's Gregory Hall. At the Academy, cadets majoring in Astronautical Engineering learn the fundamentals of satellites, rockets, and other space systems as well as how to design them to contribute to our national security and economy. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2022 11:39
    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Academy
    Research
    Air Force
    USAFA
    astronautics

