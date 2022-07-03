Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Yasuyuki Kodama, the commanding general of the 13th Brigade, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, the commanding officer of MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, discuss future bilateral operations during a site visit at MCAS Iwakuni, March 7, 2022. Kodama visited MCAS Iwakuni with members of his staff and other JGSDF commanders to tour the air station and discuss its commitment to the U.S.-Japan alliance. Each year, MCAS Iwakuni partners with members of the 13th Brigade during Exercise Active Shield, a full-scale base defense scenario.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 19:44 Photo ID: 7082185 VIRIN: 220307-M-YW498-1010 Resolution: 6553x4369 Size: 16.14 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 13th Brigade commanding general visits air station [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Lance Kell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.