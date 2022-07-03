Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Yasuyuki Kodama, the commanding general of the 13th Brigade, presents a challenge coin to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni commanding officer, during a visit at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 7, 2022. Kodama visited MCAS Iwakuni with members of his staff and other JGSDF commanders to tour the air station and discuss its commitment to the U.S.-Japan alliance. Each year, MCAS Iwakuni partners with members of the 13th Brigade during Exercise Active Shield, a full-scale base defense scenario.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 19:44 Photo ID: 7082182 VIRIN: 220307-M-YW498-1125 Resolution: 6568x4379 Size: 4.99 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 13th Brigade commanding general visits air station [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Lance Kell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.