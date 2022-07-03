U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, describes the harbor and airfield capabilities to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Yasuyuki Kodama, the commanding general of the 13th Brigade, during a visit at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 7, 2022. Kodama visited, with members of his staff and other JGSDF commanders, to tour the air station and discuss its commitment to the U.S.-Japan alliance. Each year, MCAS Iwakuni partners with members of the 13th Brigade during Exercise Active Shield, a full-scale base defense scenario.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2022 Date Posted: 03.07.2022 19:44 Photo ID: 7082183 VIRIN: 220307-M-YW498-1061 Resolution: 6617x4411 Size: 7.75 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 13th Brigade commanding general visits air station [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Lance Kell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.