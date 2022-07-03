Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 13th Brigade commanding general visits air station

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni commanding officer, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Yasuyuki Kodama, the commanding general of the 13th Brigade, go over security post layouts used in Exercise Active Shield 2021 during Kodama’s visit to MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 7, 2022. Kodama visited, with members of his staff and other JGSDF commanders, toured the air station and discussed its commitment to the U.S.-Japan alliance. Each year, MCAS Iwakuni partners with members of the 13th Brigade during Exercise Active Shield, a full-scale base defense scenario.

