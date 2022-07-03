Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 13th Brigade commanding general visits air station [Image 3 of 5]

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 13th Brigade commanding general visits air station

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.07.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Lance Kell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Gerard VanderWaal, the Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Provost Marshal’s Office director, briefs lessons learned from Exercise Active Shield 2021 to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Yasuyuki Kodama, the commanding general of the 13th Brigade, during a visit at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, March 7, 2022. Kodama visited MCAS Iwakuni with members of his staff and other JGSDF commanders to tour the air station and discuss its commitment to the U.S.-Japan alliance. Each year, MCAS Iwakuni partners with members of the 13th Brigade during Exercise Active Shield, a full-scale base defense scenario.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 19:44
    Photo ID: 7082184
    VIRIN: 220307-M-YW498-1037
    Resolution: 6418x4279
    Size: 13.5 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 13th Brigade commanding general visits air station [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Lance Kell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tour
    commanding general
    U.S.-Japan alliance
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    13th Brigade

