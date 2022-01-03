Spear 6 checks on readiness

Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis and Command Sgt. Maj. Phelicea M. Redd, the command team for 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, pose with Capt. Casey P. McHale and 1st Sgt. Juan C. Colonrosado, the command team for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd ESC, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on March 1, 2022. The general visited the motor pool to interact with Soldiers and survey the readiness of the unit's equipment.

