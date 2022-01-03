Spear 6 checks on readiness

Sgt. 1st Class Samantha J. Evans, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command briefs Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, the deputy commanding general for 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and the commanding general of 3rd ESC, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on March 1, 2022. The general visited the motor pool to interact with Soldiers and survey the readiness of the unit's equipment.

