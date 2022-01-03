Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spear 6 checks on readiness [Image 3 of 5]

    Spear 6 checks on readiness

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Spc. Jason A. W. Lansbury, a motor transport operator assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command shows Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, the deputy commanding general for 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and the commanding general of 3rd ESC, the cab of the general’s Mine Resistant Ambush Vehicle at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on March 1, 2022. The general visited the motor pool to interact with Soldiers and survey the readiness of the unit's equipment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 01:48
    Photo ID: 7080946
    VIRIN: 220301-A-RV385-211
    Resolution: 5314x3543
    Size: 9.19 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spear 6 checks on readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spear 6 checks on readiness
    Spear 6 checks on readiness
    Spear 6 checks on readiness
    Spear 6 checks on readiness
    Spear 6 checks on readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    equipment
    maintenance
    readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT