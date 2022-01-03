Spear 6 checks on readiness

Spc. Jason A. W. Lansbury, a motor transport operator assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command shows Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, the deputy commanding general for 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and the commanding general of 3rd ESC, the cab of the general’s Mine Resistant Ambush Vehicle at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on March 1, 2022. The general visited the motor pool to interact with Soldiers and survey the readiness of the unit's equipment.

