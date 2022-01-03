Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spear 6 checks on readiness [Image 1 of 5]

    Spear 6 checks on readiness

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    03.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Staff Sgt. Akeem M. Holding, the motor pool noncommissioned officer in charge for Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command briefs Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, the deputy commanding general for 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and the commanding general of 3rd ESC on motor pool operations at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on March 1, 2022. The general visited the motor pool to interact with Soldiers and survey the readiness of the unit's equipment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary S. Katzenberger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 03.07.2022 01:47
    Photo ID: 7080944
    VIRIN: 220301-A-RV385-139
    Resolution: 3975x2650
    Size: 5.1 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spear 6 checks on readiness [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Spear 6 checks on readiness
    Spear 6 checks on readiness
    Spear 6 checks on readiness
    Spear 6 checks on readiness
    Spear 6 checks on readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maintenance
    readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT