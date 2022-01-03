Spear 6 checks on readiness

Capt. Casey P. McHale, the commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command briefs Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, the deputy commanding general for 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and the commanding general of 3rd ESC, and Col. Fenicia L. Jackson, the chief of staff for the 1st TSC operational command post at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on March 1, 2022. The general visited the motor pool to interact with Soldiers and survey the readiness of the unit's equipment.

