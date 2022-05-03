U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Pennie Brawley (left), 156th Airlift Squadron, Staff Sgt. Tiffany Greene (center), 145th Communications Flight (CF), and Chief Master Sgt. Maria Panaro (right), 145th CF set-up a computer presentation prior to a Women’s History Month briefing held at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Mar. 5, 2022. The Women’s History brief covered topics of women serving in the armed forces since the Revolutionary War to current day. Today, women make up twenty-one percent of the NCANG.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 10:33 Photo ID: 7080096 VIRIN: 220305-Z-RS771-1003 Resolution: 4800x3200 Size: 6.22 MB Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Twenty-One Percent and Climbing [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Laura Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.