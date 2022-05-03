Twenty-One Percent and Climbing

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joyce Quick, 145th Comptroller Flight budget officer, listens to a Women’s History Month briefing held at the North Carolina Air National base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Mar. 5, 2022. The Women’s History brief covered topics of women serving in the armed forces since the Revolutionary War to current day. Today, women make up twenty-one percent of the NCANG.

