Twenty-One Percent and Climbing

U.S. Air Force North Carolina Assistant Adjutant General for Air, Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Mallette (left), greets three female loadmasters (right) assigned to the North Carolina Air National Guard (NCANG) prior to a Women’s History Month briefing held at the NCANG base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Mar. 5, 2022. The Women’s History brief covered topics of women serving in the armed forces since the Revolutionary War to current day. Today, women make up twenty-one percent of the NCANG.

