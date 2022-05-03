Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Twenty-One Percent and Climbing [Image 1 of 9]

    Twenty-One Percent and Climbing

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Montgomery 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Ashley Able, 156th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, offers words of support and encouragement during a Women’s History Month briefing held at the North Carolina Air National Guard base, Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Mar. 5, 2022. The Women’s History brief covered topics of women serving in the armed forces since the Revolutionary War to current day. Today, women make up twenty-one percent of the NCANG.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
