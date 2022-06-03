Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Operate Heavy Machinery [Image 4 of 5]

    Sailors Operate Heavy Machinery

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.06.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220305-N-XK462-1007 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 5, 2022) Sailors operate heavy machinery in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 01:34
    Photo ID: 7079811
    VIRIN: 220305-N-XK462-1007
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 659.27 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Pacific Ocean
    Hangar Bay
    Navy

