220305-N-XK462-1007 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 5, 2022) Sailors operate heavy machinery in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hannah Kantner)
|03.06.2022
|03.06.2022 01:34
|7079811
|220305-N-XK462-1007
|7360x4912
|659.27 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|3
|1
