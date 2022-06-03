220305-N-DU622-1106 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 5, 2022) A C-2 Greyhound, from the "Providers" of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30, makes an arrested gear landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 01:34 Photo ID: 7079808 VIRIN: 220304-N-DU622-1106 Resolution: 4636x3709 Size: 770.58 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A C-2 Greyhound Makes An Arrested Gear Landing [Image 5 of 5], by SN Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.