220305-N-LY692-1036 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 05, 2022) Sailors restow a fuel hose on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 01:34
|Photo ID:
|7079810
|VIRIN:
|220305-N-LY692-1036
|Resolution:
|3128x1695
|Size:
|713.92 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Restow A Fuel Hose [Image 5 of 5], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
