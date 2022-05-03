Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Restow A Fuel Hose [Image 3 of 5]

    Sailors Restow A Fuel Hose

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.05.2022

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Tabios 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    220305-N-LY692-1036 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 05, 2022) Sailors restow a fuel hose on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jared Mancuso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.06.2022 01:34
    Photo ID: 7079810
    VIRIN: 220305-N-LY692-1036
    Resolution: 3128x1695
    Size: 713.92 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Restow A Fuel Hose [Image 5 of 5], by SCPO Ryan Tabios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Aircraft Carrier
    Navy
    Flight Deck

