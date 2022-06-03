220305-N-DU622-1082 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 5, 2022) An E-2C Hawkeye, from the “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116, makes an arrested gear landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2022 01:34
|Photo ID:
|7079809
|VIRIN:
|220304-N-DU622-1082
|Resolution:
|5403x2843
|Size:
|666.58 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, An E-2C Hawkeye Makes An Arrested Gear Landing [Image 5 of 5], by SN Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT