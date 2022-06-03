220305-N-DU622-1082 PACIFIC OCEAN (Mar. 5, 2022) An E-2C Hawkeye, from the “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116, makes an arrested gear landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin McTaggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2022 Date Posted: 03.06.2022 01:34 Photo ID: 7079809 VIRIN: 220304-N-DU622-1082 Resolution: 5403x2843 Size: 666.58 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, An E-2C Hawkeye Makes An Arrested Gear Landing [Image 5 of 5], by SN Justin McTaggart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.