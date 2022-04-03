MDARNG RSP Drill Weekend Mar. 2022

Senior Drill Sgt. Quintin Queen, senior drill sergeant of the Maryland Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion, gives direction to Recruit Sustainment Program soldiers assigned to the same battalion during drill weekend at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on March 5, 2022. The RSP drill weekends serve as an introduction to the military lifestyle that helps soldiers mentally, physically, and emotionally prepare for the rigors of Basic Combat Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

