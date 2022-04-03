Senior Drill Sgt. Quintin Queen, senior drill sergeant of the Maryland Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion, gives direction to Recruit Sustainment Program soldiers assigned to the same battalion during drill weekend at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on March 5, 2022. The RSP drill weekends serve as an introduction to the military lifestyle that helps soldiers mentally, physically, and emotionally prepare for the rigors of Basic Combat Training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 14:53
|Photo ID:
|7079461
|VIRIN:
|220304-Z-OV020-1132
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.22 MB
|Location:
|REISTERSTOWN, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MDARNG RSP Drill Weekend Mar. 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
