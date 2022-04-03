Recruit Sustainment Program soldier Pvt. Cortez Walker, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion, performs a Strength Deadlift during an Occupational Physical Assessment Test at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on March 5, 2022. The OPAT is an Army entry physical test that measures the incoming recruit's speed, strength, and conditioning. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2022 14:53
|Photo ID:
|7079458
|VIRIN:
|220304-Z-OV020-1080
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|12.7 MB
|Location:
|REISTERSTOWN, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MDARNG RSP Drill Weekend Mar. 2022 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
